

Five Sonnets by Sudhindranath Dutta

Impossible it is! O beloved, eternal recollection is impossible;

Improper is everlasting love; control is irresistible, unjust;

The resentful movement of ghost in the closed-door darkness

Suddenly the Vagirathi comes to its end in spring-flood.

That union is inevitable, that separation is indescribable

The real identity will soon be lost in perishing heaps of dreams;

Longing is now deception; the memorial ring will not be given;

Knowing the distance long, promise is a foolish mocking.



This self-abnegation of the moment, the ravagers of good intellect,

Yet it will be lying in the depth of self-rooted consciousness.

Your formless question in the solitary night of life

Will prove the life-long stored good performances valueless.



So, a single farthing will not be in-hand to pay provisions for death,

The mistake of the youth blind to beauty will prove a great truth on that day.



Inquisitiveness

I unlocked the doors of the garden full of molested flowers,

Though death is infallible, I shall not keep bar to her request;

I shall not utter in apathetic tone the proper solution to life

Today in mid-youth I am oblivious of her, quite unworried.

The per annum promise of her draws mirage of certainty

In the eyes of travellers successively, at the moment of afflicted separation;



I know in the shameless night, submitting self, trembling with loose loin-cloth,

She did not offer me gratification, rather only sought the lover of spring,

Yet curiosity arises, I ask the vacant space remaining unanswered

That intuition is inaccessible, that wonderful shivering pouring nectar,

Touches lightly across the four eyes with absolute consciousness

Is it only an accident, without any meaning at the root?



Was that magic only in passionate maddening pranks of Falgoon,

In beautiful gesture of the neck, unveiling her breasts?



Spring Moonlit Night

After the heat of the day holding white sharab like Saki

The spring moonlit night comes to view on my window,

The pain of self-reproaching increases hundred times at that time,

My witless heart counts the beads of rosary of failure.



Amazed, my friends cast glances; raise protest in a chorus voice;

Someone expresses vexation; someone asks ill-humorously-

The poetic gift is my vocation, so I understand moonlight is vigilant

So, owlish pessimism appears so captivating to me.



How I can say I am not a cherisher of heavenly pleasure,

Only the remotest corner of the earth is my passionate desire;

My heart is apathetic to so many like the creation of the universe and its stability,

Rise and fall are meaningless to my transient devotedness.



The last kiss I enjoyed in the rainy night of separation,

Makes the day of full moon futile, still today its fleeting recall occurs.



Conflict

I make my mind understand that death is inevitable in the world;

Planets, stars and nebula always speed to the path of diminution;

The terrible pyre of things is inextinguishable in the shore of space;

The speed of invisible time is revealed in the increase in revolution.



Salvation, intimate union, company-all are only possible in dreams;

Discords, attracted to the opposite and the Aryan truth exist in the world;

We rush and race across the earth and in the suicidal whirling torrent;

Being frenzied in frothy charms, the lusty nature is under the abuse of nullity.



The distressed mind is defeated; but the body in inexhaustible enthusiasm

Always draws the bridge of desires extending intervening distance;

It wants the presence of eternity within the preoccupied moment;

It sees that the god of love binds birth and death with ironic embrace;



Today is the turn of the body; lying on the empty bed I think

Possibly the key to the Eden has been lying with her.



Misuse

O beloved! Can you remember the first eloquent night?

Maddened in drinking foamy liquor, the people were in excited thrilling,

The barbarous weeping of the fiddles, the wild outburst of Mridanga drum,

In the darkness of heart, there were light footfalls of incorporeal spirits?



Can you recollect, O beloved! The violent excessive excitement of the ceremony,

The two hands were soaked, the profound surprise in four eyes,

The two travellers along the empty path, all on a sudden defeat of shame,

Promise is multiplied, the starting of the couple's stimulating embrace?



Alas! That pure consciousness is today confounded in fruitless debate,

The barren touch is turned into that dreamy passionate kiss;

The will-o-the-wisps on the move were probably taken to be pole-stars,

So, in the vast expanse of sea, my youth is an immersed boat.



Yet hopelessness does not die; it seems that in this meaningless world

The Lord will by no means bring about so much misuse.







Dr Gazi Abdulla-hel Baqui is a researcher and a university professor









