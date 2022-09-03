

“Bangabandhu our Great Poem”

When the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members were assassinated by miscreants on 15th August, 1975, the poet-author was only ten years old and was a student of class four. At present she is serving as Associate Professor at Mohammadpur Mohila College.

Since her childhood the poet had dreamt to pen on the Father of The Nation. At last her dreamcame true by publishing the book of poetry on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named 'Bangabandhu Our Great Poem'.

The poet Hasna Hena has expressed her best gratitude and love by naming the book 'Bangabandhu Our Great Poem'. It is true to say that the Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is really our great poem. If we go through his life, we can see his whole life is like poetry. His love, his affection and his sacrifice for the nation is full of poetry.

In this anthology of 25 poems are compiled dedicating the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In each poem the poet Hasna Hena has expressed her gratitude, love, affection to Bangabandhu and also she has showed her patriotism.

The poet Hasna Hena expressed her gratitude to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. As she has written:

You are Bangabandhu

You are our heart.

We have got freedom

We have got our life

by being free from

tyranny and dirt.

You are Bangabandhu

You are our heart.

In a separate poem, the poet has expressed her love for Bangabandhu. The poet is really very much emotional and she feels Bangabandhu in her heart every time. Bangabandhu submerged her heart with love. She has written:

The love stored in the core of my heart

has ability to see you

after being out of sight

or at dark night

I love you to be high

Just like the earth touches the horizon of the sky.

The poet Hasna Hena respects the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman similar to a great poem. No doubt his whole life is full of poetry and he is really our great poem to us. She has written:

You are poems scented from the scent of rose

Which can paint our life from the wounded dove.

The poet was traumatized hearing the news of the assasination of the nation's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but she was hoping for a rosy golden Bangladesh. She has expressed herself by writing:

"For this reason, your speechless crying has cut a profound spot in my heart. That is called wound. I have lit a candle around this map and the wounded people who have lost their dear leader. One day the pain of this people will make a vast torch which will be placed in the peak of highest hill of love. This will not be a blooded rose. This will be only rosy golden Bangladesh."

She thinks that we can overcome the sorrows of Bangabandhu's death when we sing in tune with the poem 'Bangabandhu, Our beloved'. She has written:

Bangabandhu our beloved

You are not defeated by death.

The poet Hasna Hena has described Bangabandhu as her heart. But it may be said that Bangabandhu is not only the heart of the poet but also the heart of the whole nation. He is our heart.

Such a book like 'Bangabandhu Our Great Poem' dedicating the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in English is rare. It is a commendable by the poet. Her courage is really praiseworthy. The poetry book may be small but her emotion is highly intense to attract the attention of the readers. I can say that it's a good work to express her gratitude, honour and love to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The book comes with a beautiful cover page with a portrait of Bangabandhu.

