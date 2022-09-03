Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Mohsin Hamid

The Last White Man

Mohsin Hamid\'s new book, \'The Last White Man\', questions \'whiteness\' at a time when Black Lives Matter is delivering change, but it is surprisingly lightweight…

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Reviewed by Andrew Whitehead

Mohsin Hamid's new book, 'The Last White Man', questions 'whiteness' at a time when Black Lives Matter is delivering change, but it is surprisingly lightweight
The Last White Man

The Last White Man

One morning, Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.' That's the opening sentence of Mohsin Hamid's tale about race and difference. Anders never discovers how or why he changed colour. But it changes his life utterly.
Anders rings in sick rather than go to his job as a trainer in a fitness gym. His partner, Oona, a yoga teacher, tells him that he looks 'a different kind of person, utterly different'. She is initially deeply uncomfortable at the idea of having sex with a 'dark' man, even one she knows so well. Oona's mother is even more repulsed by the idea of intimacy across racial barriers, even though all that has changed is her daughter's boyfriend's skin tone.
When Anders eventually ventures back to work, he believes other people, other white people, view him differently, less trustingly. He feels unsettled about the most basic of issues: who he is.
But he is not alone. More and more people suddenly, and without explanation, lose their whiteness. Some of the more fantasist websites and message groups promulgate wild conspiracy theories which - given the absence of a conventional explanation - find a ready audience.
Extremist militia groups take to the streets; law and order collapses; a race war looms. But as the transformation in people's appearance becomes almost universal, a new normal takes hold. The idea of whiteness becomes little more than nostalgia for a lost era. Against the odds, Hamid's novel ends on an uplifting note - pointing to the possibility of overcoming racial differences and relishing our shared humanity. That's a comforting notion, however implausible it may be.
The new order
The novel is also about loss and grief and parenting. Anders' terminally ill construction worker father is immediately and instinctively protective of his newly dark son. Oona's mother, in contrast, is caught up in right-wing conspiracy theories, though in time she too makes an accommodation with the new order.
The story is not dated or located, but it is clearly about the United States today - shaped by Black Lives Matter and America's continuing failure, even after electing a black president, to overcome racial fault lines. Mohsin Hamid divides his time between the US, the UK and Pakistan and is best known for the widely-acclaimed The Reluctant Fundamentalist, a novel set in Lahore and published 15 years ago.
Once again, Hamid addresses in this novel one of the commanding global issues of our times - demonstrating the ability of creative writing to encourage us to look afresh at ourselves. He talked in a recent interview with The Observer about how his new novel is rooted in his experience of being a Pakistani man in America in the aftermath of 9/11: 'This experience of loss, which the main character, Anders, has in my book, was something I felt very strongly at that moment. I went to elite universities, I lived in cosmopolitan cities. I wasn't white, but I was, you could say, white enough. And then after 9/11 all that changed. When things didn't go back to how they were it got me thinking: what is this thing - white America - that I used to have a probationary membership to?'
Falling a little short
But The Last White Man is not of the same calibre as Hamid's earlier work. It is topical but surprisingly lightweight. It is slender in all sorts of ways: not so much a novel as a novella, barely 40,000 words in length; short on the development of character; and all round, just a touch insipid.
Hamid purposefully avoids the word 'black'. Those who change colour turn from white to dark. It seems they adopt new facial characteristics too, so this is not simply a darkening of skin colour but a racial transformation. However, that is not fully spelled out.
The Last White Man has been written in the style of a fable, with a deliberately nave writing style, and an almost complete avoidance of speech marks. It speaks to centuries of white privilege; of building social status and identity on not being the other; of the deeply ingrained racism that continues to blight even the most economically advanced democracies. But it is a fable which is a reflection rather than offering a clear lesson.
The Black Lives Matter movement has achieved global resonance and has helped to deliver change. It has prompted a spate of books about race, most of them non-fiction, and many of more substance than this slim volume.

Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
“Bangabandhu our Great Poem”
Five and the Runaway Dog
The Last White Man
Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India
The Map and the Scissors
Speaking to the truth: reviews of Jeyamohan’s ‘Stories of the True’ and Sujatha’s ‘Dream Factory’
Sojourn
Techproof Me


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft