Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Nandita Haksar

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

A human rights lawyer tells the story of two Iraqi refugees stuck in India…

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Reviewed by R Krithika

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

It was an event so memorable that the story has been preserved in our family like a precious heirloom." Would you think the event this refers to is something as simple as a grandfather treating his grandson to a banana? In one simple sentence, the reader is made aware of the price people pay during times of war.
Nandita Haksar's Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India foregrounds the voices of its protagonists. It's not a very heavy tome; rather it's a slim book with a large font size. But don't make the mistake of thinking it's an easy read. It's anything but.
In her Introduction, Haksar explains how the book came about. In November 2021, she met two Iraqi brothers outside the UNHCR office in Delhi. A human rights lawyer herself, Haksar invited the men home and decided to be their voice.
Living in fear
While they were happy to tell their story, the brothers were also worried about revealing their identities. They didn't want their families, still in Iraq, to suffer as a result. At first, they thought of taking on names from  One Thousand and One Nights but finally settled for Babil and Akkad (after the Babylonian and Akkadian empires). This, writes Haksar, "was a way of asserting their claim over their rich heritage - from ancient pre-Islamic times to modern Iraq; a heritage which was subjected to intentional acts of violence and destruction by Daesh in Iraq and Syria."
This is not to say that the book is all doom and gloom. As Babil says, "Despite living through not one but several wars, my memories of my childhood are sunny and bright." Babil was born in 1988 and Akkad in 1991 (soon after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait). A particularly poignant tale is how Babil's father would soothe a three-year-old terrified by the noise of bombing. Another story is of having to tear up a certificate of appreciation from Saddam Hussein in case it got the family into trouble with the Americans and the militia who were against him.
Ground realities
Chaos and impoverishment followed the American-led invasion of 2003, the subsequent civil war and sectarian strife. The last straw is the disappearance of their father. Babil and Akkad fled to India to seek the protection of the UNHCR. This doesn't solve their problems. Constant fear of deportation and the fear of being Muslims in a communally-charged nation dog their footsteps, while the pandemic-led lockdown only added to their difficulty. "We faced hostility, prejudice and utter indifference," says Babil.
While the narrative is simple and straightforward, the questions it raises about the international refugee law and India's stand are complex. In the appendices, Haksar traces the history of refugee protection in India and calls for better processes to be put in place. Processes apart, what we also need is a sense of humanity - a recognition of refugees as people, not statistics - so that those fleeing their own countries do not encounter more violence, racism and sexual assault.
As I close the book, the final lines of the brothers' story linger: "We long to have a home, our own families, and a place where we can live with peace and security." Is this too much to ask for?
Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
“Bangabandhu our Great Poem”
Five and the Runaway Dog
The Last White Man
Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India
The Map and the Scissors
Speaking to the truth: reviews of Jeyamohan’s ‘Stories of the True’ and Sujatha’s ‘Dream Factory’
Sojourn
Techproof Me


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft