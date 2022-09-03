

Female RMG workers winning against machine

However, the recovery will not be smooth as usual. The ongoing war, the global inflation, increased production and transportation costs, the crisis of raw materials, a hike in prices of fuel, gas, and electricity, and challenges in the global supply chain are mounting pressure on the manufacturers in maintaining their production. Moreover, the depreciation of the taka against the USD is affecting the sector gravely. Against this backdrop, the RMG manufacturers, along with other measures, will try to reduce the production cost to survive in this hard time

The global garment business is fiercely competitive where maintaining lead time ensures survival and prosperity. Therefore, day by day automation is becoming a key advantage to the manufacturers. Almost all the regulation-compliant garment factories have employed some sort of automation. According to the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), every year around 100 new factories are beginning operations and are using advanced technology. Over the next decade, almost all the garment factories will be required to adopt new technologies just to be more competitive.

However, employing automation in the production process will render the job market and the Bangladesh economy negatively. According to the government's a2i project and the International Labor Organization (ILO), around 60 percent of garment workers in Bangladesh (5.38 million) will become unemployed by 2030 and be replaced by robots due to automation in the RMG sector. While there is still a lack of knowledge and hard data as to what kinds of investments will be made by businesses particularly post covid-19 and heavy investment on upgrading factories and equipping factories for safety security and what kinds of jobs will be automated/replaced in Bangladesh. It is very evident that women workers will be severely impacted irrespective of the pace of technological advancement in the RMG sector.

Unemployment due to technology is not new in human history and has been discussed since at least Aristotle's time. Automation is imminent in the RMG sector of Bangladesh and even the workers are aware about this reality.

In this particular case, the victims of automation are mainly the female workers who, without little or no education, migrated from villages to work in the factories. A study by the private think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in 2018 found that the automation of manufacturing reduced the female workers' participation ratio in the garment sector to 60.8% in 2016 from 64 % in 2015. The current male-to-female worker ratio in the garment industry is 41.7 to 58.3, according to a BRAC university study. The report of 2020 claims that one of the main reason for decreasing female workers' participation is that the factory owners consider female workers illiterate and unable to handle modern machinery properly.

The CPD survey, after inspection of 193 garment enterprises and 2,123 workers, has found that female workers are proportionately less knowledgeable about operating different machines than their male counterparts. The initiative, Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB), was launched in 2017, a BRAC university project in collaboration with the Netherlands' Embassy in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers, and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Automation will also create new jobs for maintaining and operating the automated machines. However, these types of jobs required education and skill that most female workers do not have. Therefore, the government and manufacturers should address the need for the skill development of workers.

Fortunately, against such misconception and prejudice, many manufacturers and organizations are coming forward with initiatives to train and upgrade the current female labor force. Industry-based training centers are providing specialized and customized training courses to women workers. These workers later worked as supervisors, training other female workers like them. Some of the trained female workers are working with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are providing skills training and making other efforts to boost women's employment opportunities. Recently, CARE Bangladesh completed a successful pilot project titled 'AGAAMI'; the project worked to enhance the leadership capacities and competencies of women workers for career progression in new environments and roles. The project not only trained the female workers on new and automated technologies but also prepared them for new roles and responsibilities so that they can cope with new realities and advance their careers.

Humaira Aziz, Director, Women and Girls Empowerment Program, CARE Bangladesh said, "In the era of digitization and automation, we need to first challenge the stereotypes around women's incapacity to handle machines and digital equipment. We need to place greater emphasis in enhancing skills of female workers. We must all ensure a secured world of work for women in future."

After recovering from the impact of Covid-19 Bangladesh's garment sector has managed to come to its pre-covid path and reclaimed its position as the second-largest apparel exporter in the global market from Vietnam in 2021. Although the prices of fuel and foods are on a rise due to the Russia-Ukraine war, our garment sector is booming. The sector has hit the export target for the outgoing fiscal year two months early. For the FY2021-22, the export target was USD 35.14 billion, till April the sector has managed to export worth USD 35.36 billion till April. 