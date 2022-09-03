

Benefits of wearing a lipstick

Adds Confidence: Women who wear lipstick feel more confident and powerful. A stroke of lipstick in your favorite color makes you a lot more confident than before. So to all the lovely ladies, and boys, why not!? Pick up your favorite lipstick shade, and say bye to your low esteem right now!

Acts as a Sunscreen: A lot of lipsticks have sun protection that protects your lips from harmful UV rays. Because there is no melanin in your lips, they are more likely to get exposed to the harmful UV rays but thankfully lipsticks having SPF protect you from any sort of embarrassment.

Moisturizes your lips & makes them supple: A few lipsticks also contain moisturizing ingredients that make your lips look all moisturized and supple. All you need to do is a little care and you are all good to go.

Supports Hydration: Lipsticks also contain aloe vera gel/vitamin E that provides hydration to your lips. These lipsticks support hydration and make your face look healthier.

Makes your lips fuller & gives the complete look: Applying lipstick also makes your lips look fuller and completes your look perfectly. Lipsticks complete your look by either making you look a hard-core professional or a sexy babe for a date night!











