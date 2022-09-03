

Reflection from menstrual sessions in Rangamati

This article is all about my personal reflection of visiting and working with the young group at Rangamati.

As we know, the people in Rangamati do not have enormous opportunities. They have a lot o f limitations. Limitations to get access to digital devices, limitations to know the outer world and so many. I have found the teachers, school girls and our young local trainers are very receptive to each and every opportunity they get. The teachers were highly supportive so were the local trainers. The school kids were extensively curious to learn about menstrual hygiene management. For example- they were asking questions of how girls in plain lands manage their periods, what are the common things, what we do in our menstruation and so on.

I found them very active in school and community based clubs. As soon a s they got our comic book, they started going through the pages. And after the session, girls sat in groups in the school field to read the book and discuss among themselves. This was very inspiring for us, a s well. On the other hand, teachers were sincerely engaged to motivate the girls, they were taking selfless and photos with us, were sharing funny stories and histories of the different places in to Rangamati.

We went to 5 schools and talked with around 250 school girls there. While distributing our washable sanitary napkins, they became very happy. There were two main reasons- one was now they did not have to worry about managing napkins/cloths in every month during their menstruation and the second one was their Love and accountability towards the nature. They showed a significant concern to save the beauty o f Rangamati by not using plastic made menstrual products because they know plastic can damage the eco-system where they live

Regarding the myths and taboos, I found a similarity among the other areas in Bangladesh. Like, a s it is considered, period is regarded a s a taboo and a girl is discouraged to talk about it openly. They have food restrictions in period like the girls are discouraged to eat eggs, milk and some certain foods in period. One interesting myth was that their belief about their movement outside home in their period days. Girls believed that if they cross any men in their menstruation, they will get pregnant! I asked them about the logics o f these myths and they were silent. While explaining the menstrual biology with them, they seemed to understand more and became more confident after having more information about menstruation. At the end of our discussion, some of them were sharing that the myths were not logical and rationale.

This project was implemented in Khagrachari and Rangamati and I joined the latter. There are many similarities in between Khagrachari. In total, we conducted 10 sessions covering 500 school girls. They received comic book o n puberty and period in Chakma language and a washable napkin as gifts.











