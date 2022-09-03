

Folate egg a ray of hope for pregnant women

While presenting the keynote paper at the lunching ceremony, Dr. Khaleda Islam, Director and Professor of Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka, said such egg contains 35per cent more folate than normal egg in the market. It can fulfill 20per cent requirement of Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs).

RDAs are the levels of intake of essential nutrients that, on the basis of scientific knowledge, are judged by the Food and Nutrition Board to be adequate to meet the known nutrient needs of practically all healthy persons.

Folic acid is form of folate (Vitamin B) that everyone needs. Folic acid is important for pregnant women and those who are planning to get pregnant. Folic acid protects unborn babies from serious birth defects, said Dr. Khaleda.

Folate, specially beneficial for children, adolescents and pregnant women, can play an important role in making their healthy red and white blood cells, producing DNA and RNA, and breaking down food into nutrients, she said. There may be preterm delivery of babies, born with less weight and increased risk to pregnant women due to lack of folate, she added.

Claiming that women of reproductive age should get 400 mcg of folic acid every day, the nutritionist said, folate in eggs are known to have a high absorption rate because it has the same structure as folate found in the human body. It is also characterized by less nutritional loss during the cooking.

Dr. Khaleda observed that deficiency of folic acid also causes the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Hence, folic acid is a must in our diet to reduce the risk of those diseases.

Neutraceuticals Division of Renata Limited unveiled the 'Folate Egg' at a function at Dhaka Reporters' Unity recently. Md. Sirajul Haque, Director of Animal Health Division of Renata Limited, among others, was present on the occasion. He said, the egg will now be available in the market.











