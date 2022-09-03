

Easy exercises for weight loss

Jump Rope: If the last time you held a jump rope was in grade school, it's time to get back into the swing of things. This calorie-busting workout can burn up to 318 calories (for a 140-pound woman) every 30 minutes-and your heart isn't the only muscle that's working hard. Jumping rope is a full-body workout. It fires up your quads and glutes to help you explode from the ground, and engages your core to keep you upright and stable as you land back down. Jumping rope also involves a little arm and shoulder action, as they remain tight while the rope movement comes from the wrists.

Elliptical: Don't be fooled by the elliptical! It might look an easy machine, casually spinning your legs while watching TV or reading a magazine. But if you crank up the resistance and work at a hard pace, it'll leave you breathless. "Riding the elliptical at an easy clip will not do much, but magic happens when the lungs start working and the blood starts pumping," Ryan says. Be sure to stand up straight to lengthen your abs and engage your upper-body muscles. Making use of the handles and swinging your arms will help you burn more calories.











When you're working hard to get fit and lose weight, you want a regular routine that provides strong results. Good news: You don't even need to become a gym rat; studies show that shorter periods of exercise are more effective for fat loss. But what kind of exercise burns the most calories? These exercises for weight loss will guide you in the right direction.Jump Rope: If the last time you held a jump rope was in grade school, it's time to get back into the swing of things. This calorie-busting workout can burn up to 318 calories (for a 140-pound woman) every 30 minutes-and your heart isn't the only muscle that's working hard. Jumping rope is a full-body workout. It fires up your quads and glutes to help you explode from the ground, and engages your core to keep you upright and stable as you land back down. Jumping rope also involves a little arm and shoulder action, as they remain tight while the rope movement comes from the wrists.Elliptical: Don't be fooled by the elliptical! It might look an easy machine, casually spinning your legs while watching TV or reading a magazine. But if you crank up the resistance and work at a hard pace, it'll leave you breathless. "Riding the elliptical at an easy clip will not do much, but magic happens when the lungs start working and the blood starts pumping," Ryan says. Be sure to stand up straight to lengthen your abs and engage your upper-body muscles. Making use of the handles and swinging your arms will help you burn more calories.