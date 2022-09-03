Unique dress for Puja festival

Video
Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Life & Style Report

Just after a few days, Bangladeshi people will enjoy the autumn festival. Rang Bangladesh, a top fashion house of Bangladesh is used to celebrate such festival in style. As always Rang Bangladesh's puja collection stands out from all the others. Rang Bangladesh organizes theme based collections on all festivals. This trend continues this time as well. 'Poojar Phul' has been chosen as the theme to make the autumn event inimitable. Flowers are the main ingredient of any worship. This year's autumn collection design of Rang Bangladesh has been decorated with various flowers including jaba, lotus, neelkanth, shiuli.
This autumn collection is made in comfortable fabrics. The designs are made with various types of cotton, linen, half silk, georgette, and silk, semi pure, net fabrics. White, red, blue, light brown, magenta, maroon, ocher yellow, off white are chosen as primary colour. And the secondary colours are light paste, orange, olive, peach, sea green, deep violet. The designs of the cloths are highlighted through the use of various value added media. These include screen print, letter print, handwork, embroidery, manipulation and cutting and swing.
Not only the adults but also the children's collection is particularly interesting as Rang  Bangladesh gives equal importance to the children's clothing for every occasion. They also have same matching clothes for everyone in the family. So this time parents, mother-daughter, father-son and even the whole family can celebrate this autumn festival by wearing different or matching theme clothes.
From Shashti to Dasami, from Kumari Puja to Sindoor Khel, from Dhunuchi dance to Prasad distribution, from Anjali to Bhasan every evening and morning - you can make every occasion colorful and joyful with Rang Bangladesh clothes.
Keeping everyone's budget in mind for autumn festival, the price of clothing has been kept affordable. You can also get Rang Bangladesh products at home. Girls dress of Rang Bangladesh include Saree, Three-piece, Single Kameez, Kurti, Tunic, Leggings, Palazzo, Veil, Ready-made Blouse, Blouse Piece, Unstitched Three-piece, Purse Bag. Punjabi, Pajama, Dhoti, Shirt, T-shirt, lungi are for the boys  and kids collections include Baby Saree, Three-piece, Single Kameez, Frock, Skirt Tops, Punjabi, Shirt, T-shirt, Baby Dhoti.
There are matching outfits for the whole family and couples.



