Recipe
Beetroot Juice
Ingredients:
Chopped beetroot 1 cup
Water 500 ml
Sugar 2 tbs
Lemon juice 1 tsp
Anzuman Ara Rosy
Vice President, Lobby Rahman Cooking Foundation,
Bagerhut District
Method:
Blend the chopped beetroot with water. Strain it and take the juice. Mix the sugar and lemon juice in it. Pour it in glasses. Keep it in fridge for at least 6 hours. Ready to serve.
Duo Mint Green Tea Refresher
Ingredients:
Green tea 2 tbs
Water 1 liter
Chopped mint 2 tbs
Lemon juice 1 tbs
Honey 2 tbs
Method:
Boil the green tea leaves with water. Strain it and make it cool. Blend the mint leaves and make paste. In glasses pour the green tea. Add lemon juices and honey in it. Topped the paste mint. Ready to serve.