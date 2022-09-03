Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Anzuman Ara Rosy Vice President, Lobby Rahman Cooking Foundation, Bagerhut District

Anzuman Ara Rosy Vice President, Lobby Rahman Cooking Foundation, Bagerhut District

Beetroot Juice
Ingredients:
Chopped beetroot 1 cup
Water 500 ml
Sugar 2 tbs
Lemon juice 1 tsp
Anzuman Ara Rosy
Vice President, Lobby Rahman Cooking Foundation,
Bagerhut District
Method:
Blend the chopped beetroot with water. Strain it and take the juice. Mix the sugar and lemon juice in it. Pour it in glasses. Keep it in fridge for at least 6 hours. Ready to serve.


Recipe

Recipe

Recipe

Recipe

Duo Mint Green Tea Refresher
Ingredients:
Green tea 2 tbs
Water 1 liter
Chopped mint 2 tbs
Lemon juice 1 tbs
Honey 2 tbs
Method:
Boil the green tea leaves with water. Strain it and make it cool. Blend the mint leaves and make paste. In glasses pour the green tea. Add lemon juices and honey in it. Topped the paste mint. Ready to serve.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unique dress for Puja festival
Recipe
New theme nights buffet dinner at elements
Grand Turkish Food Festival at Sheraton Dhaka
Skill-based learning essential for students’ success: Dr. Shivananda CS
Recipe
Deshi Dosh celebrates 13th anniversary
Unwind yourself at ChitChat of Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft