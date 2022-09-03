

Anzuman Ara Rosy Vice President, Lobby Rahman Cooking Foundation, Bagerhut District

Ingredients:

Chopped beetroot 1 cup

Water 500 ml

Sugar 2 tbs

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Method:

Blend the chopped beetroot with water. Strain it and take the juice. Mix the sugar and lemon juice in it. Pour it in glasses. Keep it in fridge for at least 6 hours. Ready to serve.





Ingredients:

Green tea 2 tbs

Water 1 liter

Chopped mint 2 tbs

Lemon juice 1 tbs

Honey 2 tbs

Method:

Boil the green tea leaves with water. Strain it and make it cool. Blend the mint leaves and make paste. In glasses pour the green tea. Add lemon juices and honey in it. Topped the paste mint. Ready to serve.













