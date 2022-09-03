New theme nights buffet dinner at elements

Video
Saturday, 3 September, 2022
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

"Elements - all day dining" restaurant of InterContinental Dhaka has recently revamped its buffet dinner. Guests can relish five different theme nights throughout the week. The guests will not only get to taste different flavors but also have the chance to experience different types of cuisines every day.
Every week Sunday & Monday is International Night; Tuesday is Western Night; Wednesday is Mediterranean Night; Thursday is Italian Night; Friday is Pan Asian Night and Saturday is Middle Eastern Night. Our expert culinary team present exclusive menu each night according to the theme. We try to put the most exclusive dishes of the cuisines along with creating ambience, playing soulful music &scrumptious food. These dishes are not only succulent for your taste buds but also provide you an experience of world class cuisines.
Even though on the theme nights our chefs decorate our buffet with theme based items, yet keeping in mind different guests preference our team place some specialized menu everyday like sushi, sashimi, live grill corner, live pizza corner, live carving station with a signature meat or fish items, etc. Along with our main stations we have a huge variation of salad & dessert. The cheese & soup is a must try while you will start your feast.






