

Grand Turkish Food Festival at Sheraton Dhaka

The launching ceremony of the festival was held on 31 August at The Garden Kitchen where high officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, BRAC Bank Ltd, VISA, Sheraton Dhaka, Guest Chefs from Turkey, Food Bloggers and media was present.

Kemal Burak Temizel (Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Dhaka) was the Chief Guest who along with Daniel Muhor (General Manager, Sheraton Dhaka), Md. Shakawath Hossain (Chief Executive Officer, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC), Md. Mahiul Islam (Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank Limited), Guest Chefs from Turkey and Sheraton officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the ceremony. A food tasting sessionby the Turkish Chefs took place after the inauguration where guests sampled the exotic signature dishes which will be on offer during the food festival.









