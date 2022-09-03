Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Grand Turkish Food Festival at Sheraton Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Life & Style Desk

Grand Turkish Food Festival at Sheraton Dhaka

Grand Turkish Food Festival at Sheraton Dhaka

Sheraton Dhaka along with BRAC Bank Ltd and VISA are hosting Flavors of the Ottoman to showcase the exquisite Turkish cuisine for the food lovers in Dhaka. The Turkish Food Festival starts from 1stand ends on 9th September at The Garden Kitchen restaurant of the brand new 5 Star Hotel in Banani - Sheraton Dhaka.
The launching ceremony of the festival was held on 31 August  at The Garden Kitchen where high officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, BRAC Bank Ltd, VISA, Sheraton Dhaka, Guest Chefs from Turkey, Food Bloggers and media was present.
Kemal Burak Temizel (Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Dhaka) was the Chief Guest who along with Daniel Muhor (General Manager, Sheraton Dhaka), Md. Shakawath Hossain (Chief Executive Officer, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC), Md. Mahiul Islam (Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank Limited), Guest Chefs from Turkey and Sheraton officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the ceremony. A food tasting sessionby the Turkish Chefs took place after the inauguration where guests sampled the exotic signature dishes which will be on offer during the food festival.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unique dress for Puja festival
Recipe
New theme nights buffet dinner at elements
Grand Turkish Food Festival at Sheraton Dhaka
Skill-based learning essential for students’ success: Dr. Shivananda CS
Recipe
Deshi Dosh celebrates 13th anniversary
Unwind yourself at ChitChat of Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft