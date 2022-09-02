

BNP founding day celebration marred by clashes with police

Our Narayanganj Correspondent reports that a man has died and at least 20 others were injured in clashes between BNP supporters and the police in Narayanganj.

The violence stemmed from a rally to mark the BNP's founding anniversary on Thursday. Party leaders and activists gathered at the city's Railgate No. 2 area around 11:00am, but were blocked by police when they tried to bring out a procession.

A scuffle ensued, with the two sides taking turns charging at one another until noon. BNP men pelted police personnel with brick chips, while law enforcers fired tear gas shells to disperse the activists.

A man, identified as Shaon Prodhan, was injured in the clashes and rushed to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He had a 'bullet wound' on his chest, according to Nazmul Hossain Bipul, a physician at the hospital's emergency department.

Shaon, a resident of Fatulla's Panchabati Nabinagar area, was a member of the BNP's youth affiliate, Jubo Dal.

"He died before reaching the hospital. Another 20 people have received treatment at the hospital," said Nazmul.

Six persons were injured in shotgun fire during a violent clash between police and BNP activists have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). They were brought at the DMCH on Thursday.

The injured were Badal Bhuiya, 38, Rasel Prodhan, 30, Jewel Arman, 39, Nabil Hossain Robin, 27, Noor

Hossain, 40, and Mansur Ahmed, 38.

The clashes spread panic throughout the area. The nearby Morgan School was holding its examinations at the time. Five students required medical attention after they fell sick from exposure to tear gas, according to Nazmul.

Addressing the incident, Narayanganj's Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russel said, "The BNP supporters occupied the road and began holding their programme without prior permission from the authorities. The activists grew agitated when police intervened."

Several cocktail bombs were detonated during the confrontation, according to him. Police responded by firing tear gas shells to restore order. At least 15 police personnel were injured in the clashes, five of whom were sent to a hospital, he added.

Our Manikganj Correspondent added that BNP men clashed with policemen in Manikganj district on Thursday while bringing a procession marking the party's 44th founding anniversary.

The party sources said the leaders and activists of BNP brought out a procession from Sheota area of the town at 11:00am and was heading towards the party office. When it reached Khalpar area, police obstructed the procession. At one stage, a scuffle took place between the police personnel and the BNP men.

Police charged baton on them to protect themselves as the BNP men threw brick chips at the policemen. The cops also fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Twenty-five BNP men were injured. Meanwhile, Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rauf and three other police members were also injured. A large number of police have been deployed to avert further violence.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that at least 20 people, including police members, were injured as supporters of BNP men locked into a clash with police in Sirajganj district on Thursday. The clash took place on EB road area in the district town at about 11:00am.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nur Uddin said the leaders and activists of BNP district unit began to gather in front district office from Thursday morning on the occasion of its founding anniversary.

"BNP supporters suddenly started chaos and hurled cocktails in that area when they were returning from a discussion. They also threw bricks at police when they wanted to stop them from creating chaos," he said.

Police charged baton at that time to bring the situation under control. At least 20 people, including 8 policemen, were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Sirajganj BNP general secretary Saidur Rahman Bachhu said Chhatra League workers threw brick at BNP men when they were returning from a peaceful programme which led to clash. At least 15 BNP activists were injured in the clash, he said.

Our Netrokona Correspondent added that at least 30 people, including 13 cops, were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and police in Netrokona town Thursday morning.

Fakhruzzaman Jewel, Additional Superintendent of Police of the district, said vehicular movement in the district's Chhoto Bazar area was suspended as BNP activists started to gather in front of their party office to celebrate the 44th founding anniversary of the party.

"The clash erupted when police went to normalize the traffic situation. BNP activists attacked us when we tried to free up the road. We had to use tear gas and fire blank shots to bring the situation under control," said Jewel. Police have so far arrested 13 BNP activists in connection with the clash.

Our Rangpur Correspondent added, police put bar in a rally organised by BNP men for the party's 44th founding anniversary. When the rally was heading towards Jahaj Company intersection, police barred them and they locked into altercation that left 10 people including three policemen injured.

BNP's Rangpur city unit Member Secretary Samsuzzaman Samu alleged that police barred their rally and charged batons on them, leaving seven injured.

Rangpur BNP city unit convener and member secretary were among the injured, Rangpur Kotwali Police Station Inspector (investigation) Hossain Ali said that BNP locked into altercation when they were trying to control the law-and-order situation. Three police personnel were injured in the incident, the inspector said.













