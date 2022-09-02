Zia established multi-party democracy: Fakhrul

BNP's 44th Anniv Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the biggest political parties in the country, celebrated its 44th founding anniversary around the country on Thursday.

BNP leaders and activists were attacked by the police in various districts of the country while celebrating party's founding anniversary. But the party celebrated the event in Dhaka in a grand colourful arrangement.

On the inception of the day BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam

Alamgir along with other party's leaders and activists placed wreath at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman's grave, at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital.

A special prayer was also offered, seeking eternal peace for the late leader and peace and progress of the country and welfare of its people.

BNP standing committee members, city BNP leaders and leaders of its various front organisations were also present.

The party arranged a grand rally in front of the BNP Paltan central office. Thousands of leaders and workers of BNP and other organizations participated in this rally with large national and party flags, colourful banners, festoons, portraits of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman and various musical instruments. There were also horse carts and elephants in the rally.

The rally started at 4:30pm from Naya Paltan and ended at Jatiya Press Club via Nightingle Mor, Bijoy Nagar Road and Paltan.

Massive police and plain clothed intelligence agency personnel were deployed from Naya Paltan to Shantinagar.

Traffic stopped on Naya Paltan road from noon. An hour after the start of the rally, massive traffic jams were created on Naya Paltan, Fakirapool, Malibagh, Bailey Road, Kakrail, Bijoy Nagar roads.

Before the rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Martyr President Ziaur Rahman has established a multi party democracy in this country from one party BAKSHAL rule by establishing BNP. Later Khaleda Zia strengthened and developed this party with the participation of the people of the country."

"She is still struggling for the restoration of democracy for the people of the country. That is why this fascist government imprisoned her in false cases," said the BNP Secretary General.

Mirza Fakhrul remembered leaders and activists of the party who died in various movements since its establishment, including the killing of Juba Dal leader Shaon in Narayanganj on Thursaday.

BNP Secretary General said, "Chhatra Dal leader Noor Alam and Swachhasevak Dal leader Abdur Rahim were killed by the police during our Bholar movement. Besides our 35 lakh leaders and activists are harass in false cases."

He said, 'People are now eager to get back their voting rights. On the other hand, this government is trying to suppress them by torturing, disappearing and killing. People of the country are struggling and fighting for democracy."

In the rally, the BNP Secretary General also raised demands for resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, hand over power to the neutral government and unconditional release of Khaleda Zia.

The General Secretary announced the programme of Gaibana Janaza across the country on Friday and Saturday across the country protesting against the killing of Narayanganj Juba Dal leader Shaon Pradhan.

On September 1 in 1978, the then President Ziaur Rahman established BNP.

The presence of thousands of leaders and workers of BNP various affiliated organizations including Mahanagar BNP, Muktijoddha Dal, Juba Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Mahila Dal, Krishak Dal, Tanti Dal, Chhatra Dal occupy area from Fakirapool to Nightingle Restaurant.











