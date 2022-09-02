Video
BNP makes police as an opponent: Quader

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has now made police force as an opponent after its continuous failure in movement and elections.
"BNP's demonstration means attack on police," he told a press conference held at his official residence here.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir again began the game of movement.
"The BNP's movement, rally, procession and human chain mean violence, terrorism, destruction of public properties and internal clashes," he said.
The AL general secretary said if the BNP wages a movement for the interest of commoners and announce peaceful programmes, the government will cooperate with them rather than halting their programmes.
Asking a question to the BNP secretary general, he said: "Who and where have been arrested and harassed for political reasons? If you commit an offense, will not the criminal be held?"
Mentioning that offenders and terrorists should not have political identities, Quader said the ruling party men are not getting spared too due to their offences, so why allegations will be raised if the BNP supporters, who are criminals, terrorists and drug addicts, are arrested.
There are instances of arresting      the AL men during the present government's tenure, he said, adding that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government treats criminals as criminals, while none is being harassed politically.
He said offenders must be brought to justice irrespective of political affiliations.
Responding to Fakhrul's statement - "There will be a tsunami of movement", the AL general secretary said: "Do you believe what you (Mirza Fakhrul) are saying? Tsunami is far away...BNP's movement falls flat".
The BNP's politics is like the drought of Europe, Quader said the call of BNP's movement is as loud as on social and mass media but it is hardly found on the streets.    -BSS





 


« PreviousNext »

