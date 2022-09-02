Video
JaPa for removal of ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party on Thursday handed over a letter to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury requesting her to recognise party chairman GM Quader as the leader of opposition in the Parliament.
Currently, Raushan Ershad is the opposition leader who has been abroad for a long time for medical treatment with GM Quader as her deputy.
A delegation of JaPa led by the party's secretary general and a JP MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu submitted the letter to the Speaker at the latter's office this evening.
"Opposition leader is sick for a long time, so she is
unable to come to the Parliament due to her sickness. The Parliamentary Party took the decision at a meeting where 23 out of 26 MPs were present and one MP telephoned his consent saying that he will sign the letter later," Chunnu said.
Earlier, the Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party at a meeting at its office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban decided to make the change and send the decision to the Speaker, Chunnu said.
Raushan is now under treatment at a hospital in Bangkok.    -UNB


