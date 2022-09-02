Video
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the government has warned Myanmar and the Myanmar side assured that they will remain more
careful.
He made the remarks when his comment was sought about Myanmar's mortar shells that landed in Bangladesh.
Earlier, he spoke at a programme paying respect to former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate building of Dhaka University.
On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar
Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory a day earlier.
"We have lodged a strong protest with Myanmar so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned the incident," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On Sunday, the foreign secretary said it would first be investigated whether the firing of unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up its vigilance along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban area after two Myanmar mortar shells landed in an area near Tambru under Naikkhangchhari in Bandarban on Sunday afternoon.    -UNB


