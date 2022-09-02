Video
646 illegal pvt medical instts sealed off in DGHS drive

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent  

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sealed off a total of 646 illegal private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks during their operation in last three days. At the same time they collected Tk 1,105,000 as fine.
The official of Hospital and Clinic Branch of the DGHS confirmed the information.
They said the highest numbers of illegal institutions sealed are 169 in Khulna division, in Dhaka 158, in Chattogram 153, in Rajshahi 81, in Mymensingh 26. In Rangpur 24, in Barishal 13 organizations have been closed. Some 20 institutions have been closed in Dhaka metropolitan area.
However, only one institute has been sealed in Sylhet division.
Besides, Rajshahi division reached the pinnacle for collecting fine as Tk 737,000 has been collected as fine. In Khula Tk 217,000, in Dhaka     Tk 100,000, in Barishal Tk 20,000, in Rangpur Tk 11,000 has been collected. But there was no fine collected in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.


