Fakhrul, Khasru get bail on surrender

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent 

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in an incitement case surrendering to the court.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after they surrendered in the court and pleaded for bail through their lawyers.
According to the case statement, an audio clip, in which Amir Khasru was heard instructing one of
their activists named Naomi of Comilla to come to Dhaka and join protest, went viral on social media on August 4, 2018.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal men allegedly joined the road safety movement as per the orders of Mirza Fakhrul and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. They reportedly torched two buses of Ena Paribahan in Uttara and vandalized the Awami League office in Jigatala.
Later, on August 6, 2018, A B Siddique, president of Bangladesh Jononetri Parishad, filed the case against Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
The court ordered Tejgaon police to investigate the case. Tejgaon Police Inspector (Investigation) Sentu Mia investigated the case and submitted a report on February 6, 2019.


