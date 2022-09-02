Video
PM calls for using every inch of land for food production

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Shaikh Shahrukh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the inauguration ceremony of the 24th National Conference of the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh and 43rd Council Meeting virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government is working to prevent the overall development of the country and the trend of urbanization but the path of development of Bangladesh was stopped by killing the father of the nation in 1975.
After coming to power after 21 years, we are taking forward the unfinished work of the father of the nation. We want overall development of Bangladesh. I am working for the population living in villages to get all the benefits so that they do not need to move towards cities. We have taken the initiative to create new entrepreneurs so that more employment opportunities arise. I am doing whatever is needed including various trainings programmes. Not even an inch of land can be left uncultivated. Agricultural production should be increased.
PM urged the countrymen to focus on increasing food production, saving and working hard at all levels. So that Bangladeshi people do not have to face any suffering during the global economic recession. We have to make our own arrangements.
She express this while connected virtually from Ganabhaban, as chief guest of the opening of three-day 24th National Conference and 43rd Council Session, of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Thursday.  
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina further said that the diploma engineers worked sincerely on the instructions of the father of the nation in the reconstruction of war-torn Bangladesh after independence. After coming to the government, I also started working to move the country forward in the spirit of the liberation war. We are working so that the people of the remote areas get the taste of development.
On Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence, we wanted to take the country to a new level. Now the average      growth of GDP even in C-19 situation stands at 6.9 per cent.  
However, the Russia-Ukraine war has affected the world economy and our development work. But production should be increased to deal with this situation. Not even an inch of land can be left uncultivated. Agricultural production should be increased.
She also said that we are working for vision of Bangladesh 2041. The young generation will be the artisans of that time. 8th Five-Year Plan is being implemented, which will enable the implementation of SDGs. We are taking the country forward according to the Delta Plan.
Advising everyone to be alert and cautious in the current global situation, she said that electricity has reached every house today. But due to the global situation, rationing is being done in our country like developed countries. The economic situation of the world is getting worse. So everyone should be careful, be thrifty and concentrate in savings. Food production should be increased.
Calling on diploma engineers to come forward for the overall development of the country, Sheikh Hasina said that all your demands and problems will be solved by implementing the instructions given by me.
Regarding the development project, she told the engineers that the government will implement the projects that need to be completed quickly.
She said everyone, when we formed government on that time we introduce four years diploma according to global standard and it's my recommendation.
Seminar part Chief Guest Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, said that entrepreneurship development has an important role for employment and prosperity of the country.4 years of Diploma Engineering Education is more suitable for Entrepreneurial Development.
The Minister said this while addressing Chief Guest at a seminar titled "Entrepreneurship Development for National Prosperity and Employment" organized by IDEB at Kakrail on Thursday.
Engr Enamul Haque MP, Moazzem Hossain Ratan MP, Technical Education Board Chairman Md Ali Akbar Khan were special guests.
Previously, on the opening ceremony, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Housing and Public Works State Minister Sharif Ahmed, IDEB President AKMA Hamid and General Secretary Md  Shamsur Rahman was present.
Where, three elite member engineers of IDEB were awarded gold medals and awards at the event.  Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque presented the honor crest. The three recipients of the award are Bir Protik MA Halim, Fazlul Karim Khan and Mohammad Ali.
This three-day conference has been divided into 12 working sessions under the theme 'Entrepreneurial Development for National Prosperity and Employment'.


