4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term

Cox's Bazar, Aug, 31: A court in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday sentenced four people to death and two others to life imprisonment for killing a university student at Sadar upazila in the district in 2016.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail handed down the verdict around 11:30am.

The condemn convicts are Rezaul Karim, 20, Nurul Haque, 22, Ramzan Ali, 24, and Rubel, 20. And the lifers are Shaheen Uddin, 19, and Moni Alam, 19.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, the court public prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convicts killed Zia Uddin, a student of Cox's Bazar International University, at Masuakahli village on April 6 in 2016 for protesting their drug peddling.

Nurul Anwar, father of the victim, filed a case with Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station accusing nine people.











