Four business fined Tk 34,000 in Bhola

BHOLA, Sept 1: A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Thursday fined Taka 34,000 for various irregularities from the owners of four business establishments in Banglabazar area in Daulatkhan upazila of the district on Thursday.

Sources said that assistant director of DNCRP of the district Md Mahmudul Hasan conducted the drive at Nazmul Medical, fined Taka 25,000, Haji Medical, fined Taka 3,000 Ahana Medical, fined Taka 3000, for selling medicine at high prices and Haji Biryani, fined Taka 3,000 for selling food in unhygienic environment in Bangalbazar area of the upazila today. -BSS











