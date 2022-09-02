Indira assures Jacqueline of participation of women in decision-making process

Canada's Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security, Jacqueline O'Neil, paid a courtesy call on Minister of State for Women and Children Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Thursday.

The Ambassador and State Minister discussed various issues to prevent torture and violence against women and children in epidemics, natural disasters, climate change, conflicts and war situations at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday.

State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that Bangladesh has played an active role in the formulation of Resolution 1325 of year 2000 for the security, protection and peace of women in times of war and conflict. The purpose of which is to ensure the involvement of women in the formulation, analysis and implementation process of all policies of the United Nations Security Council and the participation of women in the decision-making process.











