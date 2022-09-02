NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the National Identity (NID) and voter database are interrelated and their dependency may be hampered if NID services are taken under the Home Ministry.

The CEC said this while talking with the journalists at the Agargaon EC building on Wednesday.

On this day, the officers and employees of the EC submitted a memorandum to the CEC to take measures to keep the NID department under the EC.

In this regard, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Recently, our employees came to me to discuss about the legislation to transfer the NID card department under the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Mentioning that the EC officials have been involved with the NID card department for almost 18 years, CEC said, "Only by their relentless effort we can complete the huge database of the people of the country."











