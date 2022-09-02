Video
BNP comes in field with plan of creating chaos: Hasan

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP has come in the field making a plan of creating chaos across the country.
"BNP has arranged different programmes with a plan of creating anarchy across the country. For this, they (BNP) are carrying out attacks on police and innocent pedestrians and vandalizing properties of people," he said.
The minister added that the BNP has started to create a new version instability that the party unleashed in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the country. Hasan said this while talking to reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
He said, "I've talked with Narayanganj police. BNP held the rally by blocking road without taking permission from police or district administration or City Corporation. Police requested them (BNP) to hold the rally in front of their party office. But, they didn't pay heed to police and blocked the road and threw stones and bricks on police."
Even, the minister said, the BNP men vandalized the police box. Later, police fired teargas in self-defence, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said the person who died there is a nephew of union parishad chairman and AL union unit general secretary. His full identity is under investigation, he added.
He said BNP does politics of killing people. They have killed innocent people through patrol bombs and arson attacks from 2013 to 2015, he added.
The minister said such types of killings to materialize political ambitions, which BNP did, never happened across the globe in last three to four decades. The BNP wants more dead bodies through creating anarchy across the country, he added.
About fuel price, Hasan said the price of fuel has increased in global market again. But the premier has decreased the fuel price considering the sufferings of common people, he said, adding the bus fare has also decreased. But, he said, BNP leaders are criticizing the decision.     -BSS


