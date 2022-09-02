Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) opened six clinics in the Department of Hematology. This are 1. Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Aplastic Anaemia and Bone Marrow Failure Clinic, 2. Lymphoma, Myeloma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Clinic, 3. Haemophilia, Bleeding and Coagulation Disorder Clinic, 4. MPN (Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia, Primary Proliferative Polycythaemia, Essential Thrombocythaemia and Myelofibrosis), 5. Thalassaemia Clinic and 6. Anticoagulant Clinic.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated these clinics on Thursday. Chairman of the Hematology department Prof Dr Md Salahuddin Shah presided over the inaugural session.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research and Development) Prof Dr Zahid Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Proctor Prof Dr Habibur Rahman, Dean Prof Dr Masuda Begum, Hematology Department Prof Dr ABM Yunus and Prof Dr Rafikuzzaman Khan were present in the meeting.













