

Reduced bus fare no short of a mockery



However, does the price of anything reduced from Tk 2.50 to Tk 2.45 particularly mean anything or can it be considered as a symbolic decrease? Is it enough to relieve the plight, in tuned with higher prices of almost everything in domestic markets?



Last month, long-distance bus fare marked a sharp rise from Tk 1.80 per kilometre to Tk 2.20 per km.



The question involuntarily arises, what benefit bus commuters would derive from the drop of five paisa against the raise of 40 paisa?

Moreover, short-distance passengers will hardly benefit from the rate at which bus fares have come down following the cut in fuel price. One has to travel at least 20 km to avail the meagre benefit of revised bus fare. Therefore, reducing the bus fare by 5 paisa or not, for commuters within the city is all the same.



On August 29, the government reduced fuel prices by only Tk 5 per litre. The prices of diesel and kerosene have been lowered to Tk 109 per litre from Tk 114, which was set on August 5, raising the price from Tk 80. The cut constitutes a reduction of less than 4 percent compared to the increases by 42.5 percent in prices of diesel and kerosene oil enforced 24 days earlier.



We believe, against the backdrop of both fuel price and bus fare cuts, conscience of authority concerned did not dictate as per rationale thinking.



The million dollars question, however, would 5 paisa drop in bus fare have any impact on regular bus commuters? The answer is a resounding "No".



Commoners' as well as businesses were combating with inflationary pressure within the economy brought almost by the first round of fuel price hikes last November. The most recent fuel price hike has tossed them into the throes of freeze.



We urge the government to reconsider and further reduce both bus fare and fuel prices for greater public interests. Not only bus fare, fares of all modes of transport, commuting in road and water, should be brought under commoners' capacity to bear.



