Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Introduce convocation culture in National University

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Public university students get convocation after completing graduation across secondary, higher secondary and honors classes. But National University students are deprived of it. But all public university students in the country get convocation. When you remember a student's convocation, a picture of a student wearing a black gown and wearing a black cap floats.  The graduation scene flashes in front of the eyes. Every student has a cherished dream to get convocation after graduation. This convocation is not just a black gown, cap photo shoot but a lot of honour and pride is associated with it.  But sadly, this kind of honour is seen only in the public universities of the country.  

Every year under National University, about four lakh students from various colleges all over Bangladesh graduate. After graduation, they are given only a paper certificate. No convocation is given. But public convocations are given every year or every two years in universities. I hope that the university authorities will fulfill the demand of convocation of the students.

Jesmin Akter
Student, Department of Management
Joynal Hazari College, Feni



