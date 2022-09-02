Bottlenecks in our health system

Since independence, Bangladesh health sector strides for various challenges such as tremendous shortage in health workforce, inadequate and dilapidated infrastructural condition including low budgetary allocation from government side to strengthen the overall health system. In spite of being a most densely populated country, the recent data portrays a very grim picture of low population-health workforce ratio in Bangladesh.



According to Health Bulletin 2019, there is one Physician for every 1457 people; 0.6 Medical Technologist and 2.26 community and domiciliary Health Workers for every 10,000 population in Bangladesh. The financing trend for health sector from government side is also a very questionable as only 13% of total health expenditure is allocated from government side and 67% of total health expenditure is borne by the people themselves.



Bangladesh health system is pluralistic in nature, a combination of public (government), private, development partners and non-government organizations (NGOs) support. However, this combined effort is yet to provide the satisfactory level of health care services to its population due to this acute shortage of health workforce with appropriate skills which stimulated by the lack of required coordination among the implementers.



The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI)of Bangladesh started its journey on 7th April 1979 and the country data indicated that full vaccination coverage [A child is considered to be Fully vaccinated if s/he has received one dose of BCG, 3doses of Pentavalent (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hep-B and Hib), 3 doses of OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine), 3doses of PCV (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine), and one dose of MR (Measles and Rubella) vaccine] increased from 2% in 1985to 83.9 % in 2019. But, the target of EPI was not possible to achieve the full vaccination coverage among under one-year children with at least95% nationally and 90% for each district.



Therefore, it is obvious to achieve the EPI coverage target, the existing rate of invalid dose should be reduced. A recent study conducted by some researchers of Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) with the support of Planning Ministry to find out the reason of providing invalid vaccine doses at some slum areas of Dhaka city. The study findings revealed that almost all study respondents (n=456; 98%) know about the routine vaccination program of Bangladesh. But, only 31% of them know the exact number of vaccinations against each disease. Even people are not aware about the vaccination schedule, as they fully depend on the information given by the service providers.

Moreover, too much work load of NGO service providers is another identified reason as they could not pay adequate attention to review the vaccination card and child birth date for giving accurate date of upcoming vaccine doses. Sometimes they had to meet some new clients who received few doses of vaccines from other centers both from rural and urban area without vaccination card. In that case, they had to issue a new vaccination card to them and write tentative dates for previous vaccines in a hurried way and make the mistakes.



However, to overcome the incidences of invalid vaccine dose, spread of awareness buildup activities is much important issue as awareness about vaccination program is high but the respondents are not knowledgeable enough about the vaccine doses, schedules, side effects etc. Moreover, most of the respondents opined that they heard about EPI from the service providers but they were quite busy with their other works. In this backdrop, it is suggested that pictorial messages about vaccination process and schedule can be delivered to encourage vaccination by community health workers. Simultaneously, the authorities of the slum can be engaged with EPI activities to educate/inform the slum people about the vaccination program along with the service providers. Therefore, a short training can be arranged for the slum authority to capacitate them about the vaccination process as they have a common acceptance to the slum people and having leadership quality to motivate slum people to be educated about their child's immunization practice.



Moreover, specific training on Inter Personal Communication can be arranged for the NGO service providers with special emphasis on relevant information of invalid vaccine dose. This way it may contribute in designing appropriate interventions for reducing the rate of invalid doses of vaccination schedule in this country and help to achieve desired target of 95% coverage nationally and help to strengthen the health system of Bangladesh.

Tahmina Sultana, research fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) and PhD student at Mahidol University, Thailand; Md Moniruzzaman, additional secretary to the Government and Adjunct

Faculty of BIGM













