

Travelling to Manikganj in 1969



It was a wonderful and refreshing journey every time. The road was not at all crowded. There were only a few vehicles plying to and from Dhaka. The Mirpur Road from Dhanmondi to Amin Bazar was almost desolate, quiet and tranquil. Even before the Amin Bazar bridge and beyond, untarnished nature unfurled its youthful beauty in emerald splendour. On both sides of the road stretched spacious low lands and supple water bodies rippling in a melange of silvery sunlight. Further on, leafy trees with generous shades skirted the roadsides and jade-green fields of sprightly paddy covered the cheerful land. The rivers on the way flowed joyously as small and slow ferries carried you and your Jeep from one bank to the other. You never tire as you look wonder-eyed from one horizon to the other and the blue canopy of the sky smiles in delight. The few travellers who pass you by in ramshackle vehicles wave happily at you. Then you start entering the town, yet sparsely populated in its innocent adolescence.



Colleges of the yore: Manikganj in 1969, a sub-divisional town, had a famous college - Devendra College. It was symbolic of the health and vigour of a private-sector initiative in higher studies in Bengal during the Raj. It was one among many reputed private colleges dotting the land. In their origin, growth and development, they were funded and assisted by philanthropists among the landed aristocracy and socially conscious businessman. Noted among such colleges were SN College in Dinajpur, Carmichael College in Rangpur, Azizul Haque College in Bogra, Edward College in Pabna, Michael Madhusudan College in Jessore, BL College in Khulna, BM College in Barisal, AM College in Mymensingh, Korotia Sadat College in Tangail, Gurudayal College in Netrakona, MC College in Sylhet, Victoria College in Comilla, Sir Ashutosh Kanungopara College in Chittagong, Jagannath College in Dhaka and others. As with colleges so with higher secondary schools, the Raj saw a significant and vigorous role played by the private sector. After the partition of the sub-continent, the reduction and removal of the landed aristocracy composed of mostly high-caste Hindus, these institutions became dependent on government funding. The age of the privately funded and run colleges and high schools came to a close. I remember laughing an international education consultant's report with seemingly no knowledge of history. He 'reinvented the wheel' by suggesting that privatisation of colleges and high Schools would lead to their improvement!



All these thought permeated my mind as I looked at the impressive structure of the historic Manikganj Devendra College. Proud as Manikganj was of its educational institution.



It had no Circuit House. Such structures were the privilege of only district towns. Nevertheless, there was a nice and neat Roads and Highways Rest House with a few bedrooms and drawing-cum-dining rooms. I was informed that the SDO had arranged my stay in that rest house. I checked in there, freshened up, had a cup of refreshing tea and went to the SDO's bungalow.



The SDO - HN Ashiqur Rahman: The lean and young SDO who received me warmly was Habibun Nabi Ashiqur Rahman. He was one year our senior in Dhaka University and in the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP, 1966 batch). He later left government job in the same year as I did in 1980. Still later, he entered business and became a successful entrepreneur. Sometime later, he became a politician and Awami League member of the parliament from Rangpur and a state minister. He still is an MP and chairman of the Meghna Bank Ltd.



As SDO Manikganj in late 1960s, he was as cheerful as he is today. I remember his ways as the top civil official of the sub-division. His behaviour was straight forward and unassuming. I was impressed by the way he mixed with all and sundry and still kept an invisible distance. He had his problems with seniors and peers. In Manikganj, during my attachment, I had lunch and dinner with him almost every day. The SDO's bungalow felt lonely as Ashiqur Rahman was still a bachelor. He was later married to reputed singer Rehana Ashiqur Rahman. During 1969, at lunch one day, Ashiqur Rahman recollected an irritating experience as a probationer in the Civil Service Academy, Lahore. He said, 'The director of the academy Mr Abdul Majid remarked about me, "He cannot concentrate even on a grouse!" I later found out that a grouse is a small bird!'



When I asked him why the electric switches for the lights and fans were so high in the SDO's bungalow, he gave me a simple reply, 'You see, my predecessor was Faruque Leghary, a very tall Baluch. No wonder he had the switches placed very high.' As history records, Faruque Leghary, a member of the erstwhile CSP, became the president of post-1971 Pakistan.



The days in Manikganj with Ashiqur Rahman were delightful and useful. I watched him at work which he performed with undisturbed ease. It was fun to watch him dispose of undesirable petitioners or influential lobbyists with skilful manoeuvres. Frequently he took me down the River Kaliganga in his official motor launch. These journeys by boat are still fresh in memory and I can almost feel the soft caress of swift river breeze. One thing from my days of attachment in Manikganj that I have not forgotten and cannot forget is what Ashiqur Rahman told me on the final day. When I tried to pay my bills in the R&H Rest House, the caretaker told me that the bills had been settled by the SDO Saheb. When I asked Ashique Bhai as to how much I owed him, he smiled and said, 'Nothing.' I protested and said, 'You have paid a considerable sum on my account. I have to pay it back.' He continued to smile and said, 'Pay it back to the trainee officer who comes to receive his training from you. My trainer did not allow me to pay my bills and requested me to pay it to you.'

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor

quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)











