Export trade deserves more support

In the last year around, 50 billion dollar is recorded as exports. If the current year export brings revenue of 60 billion, average inflow of daily working day is expected to be 250 million US dollar, considering 20 working days in a month. As usual, readymade garments constitute more than 80 percent of total exports. Garment exports require back to back payments of around 100 million US dollar out of export proceeds. Useable fund from exports is expected to be 150 million US dollar daily. Another source of inflows is wage remittances. It is expected to be 100 million US dollar as inflows on every day. As a result, funds available for use are around 250 million US dollar daily. But each day's outflows are higher, resulting in deficit in current account transactions.



The deficit needs to be covered by inflows; otherwise outflows need to be reduced by the same amount. Is it possible to decrease outflows? It is rarely possible to say 'easy'. As such, export can be a window to fill in the deficit.



There are basically two types of exchange rates - buying rates at which banks buy foreign currency from customers like exporters and wage earners, selling rates at which banks sell foreign currency to importers and other persons needing to effect outward remittances. Selling rates are reported to have been abnormally higher in recent past. Buying rates should be a little bit lower compared to selling.



But reality is that banks pay different rates while buying greenback - exporters get paid at around the rates central bank sells to market. But buying wages remittances need extra cost. Whether beneficiaries of wage remittances are facilitated with higher rates is a question. Insider information shows different issues. Near to 100 percent wage remittances are routed through exchange houses. They arrange delivery of Taka through resident banks for which they buy Taka against greenback. Exchange houses buy Taka with tough negotiations which result in short receipts of remittances. Remittance beneficiaries are not getting rate-benefits which actually go to remittance facilitators.



As always, export sector works within spoon-feeding state since it operates, sitting within, outside the country. Sales to external customers are not so easy. Of the total exports, readymade garments cover more than 80 percent. The trade model of this product is that production starts input sourcing with export orders. The sourcing is executed through letters of credit (LCs), particularly in back to back LCs. The payment obligations need to be settled out of export proceeds. But peculiar situation is that exporters execute transactions against sales contracts, orders by LCs are found at phasing trend. On the other hand, input sourcing is not possible by sales contracts other than back to back LCs. It means that suppliers are in risk free position, but exporters are beset with payments risk.



With regards to back to back LCs, conditions are possible to be imposed for settlement of payments on realisation of export proceeds. But such conditions are not acceptable by suppliers. In practical situation, exports face different logistic problems resulting in delayed execution of transactions. This leads delay in realisation of payments. Despite, exporters cannot but settle import bills on maturity. Banks settle import bills under Taka credit facilities. This is permitted within foreign exchange regulatory framework. Exporters enjoy rebated interest rate benefits by availing loans in foreign currency from export development fund (EDF). This helps exporters to procure raw materials at minimum cost. This is an effective window compared to supplier's/buyer's credit.



In case of mismatch between realisation of export proceeds and payments of back to back imports under supplier's/buyer's credit or EDF loans, banks settle the dues as per their commitments. The funded facilities are settled on realisation of export receipts. Recent instructions by central bank on EDF loans to banks say different. Banks cannot submit applications for refinance from EDF for customers whose EDF loans in last 180 days have been settled by extending Taka facilities. Another instruction asks banks to refrain from submitting applications for EDF loans favoring customers in case of EDF loans to be settled out of Taka loan facilities by banks. The instructions may work provided that everything is going smooth.



But reality is different under trade pattern. The continuation of instructions as noted earlier will lead exporters to go for finance at higher rates. The imposition could be workable provided that exporters would enjoy better exchange rates. But they do not get the benefits. As such recent instructions may lead exporters to face tough competition in pricing. This may lead exports to decrease, resulting in reduction of inflows from exports.



The instructions regarding operation of EDF indicate that this window may be closed soon since the fund is a part of international reserve. Financing window in the name of EDF keeps the part of reserve encumbered. It is true. In this sense, EDF windows may be phased out by a low cost Taka financing window.



Alternatively, pre-shipment financing facilities can be enhanced with sufficient Taka fund. The scheme can be run in the same way as per prevailing EDF. Banks will extend foreign currency loans for settlement of import liabilities with tenure as per expected realization cycle. Beaded on their finance, they will get refinance in equivalent Taka from the scheme. On maturity, banks will make repayments in Taka with interest to the scheme. Import financing in foreign currency will be washed out through payments from repatriation of export proceeds.

The writer is a contributor



















