Friday, 2 September, 2022, 4:01 AM
Tk 2,000cr Money Laundering

CID asked to further probe case against Barkat, Rubel

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to further investigate into the Tk 2,000 crore money laundering case against 10 people, including two brothers of Faridpur District, Barkat and Rubel.
Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Special Judge's Court-10  passed the order after the prosecution submitted a prayer to seek further investigation in the case. The judge directed the CID to submit  a probe report  by October 13.
The prosecution  said  in its prayer  that  the investigation officer of the case dropped names of two accused from the charge sheet, who gave confessional statements.
Moreover, names of several other accused were not included in the charge sheet  So, the matter of money laundering should be further investigated, the prosecution added.
The seven other accused are Khandaker Mosharraf's assistant personal secretary and former convener of Faridpur district Jubo League AHM Fuad, former Faridpur town Jubo League president Khandakar Nazmul Islam Levi, former general secretary of Faridpur town unit Jubo League Ashiqur Rahman Farhan, General Secretary of Faridpur District Swechchhasebak League Fahad bin Wazed Fahim alias Fahim, former joint convener of Faridpur town Jubo League Kamrul Hasan David, district Jubo League joint convener Mohammad Ali Minar, and Faridpur town Jubo League joint convenor Tariqul Islam alias Nasim.



