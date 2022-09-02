Video
Home Back Page

23pc of urban population suffers from hypertension: Study

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Nearly 23 per cent of the urban population in four city corporations of Bangladesh suffers from hypertension, a common risk among city dwellers that leads to several life-threatening complications, according to a study.
The findings of the study titled "Hypertension and Obesity Load in Bangladesh: How Large is the Iceberg?" were unveiled at a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday.
The study was conducted under the 'Strengthening Urban Public Health System Project' co-implemented by Save the Children in Bangladesh and South Asia Field Epidemiology and Technology Network, Bangladesh with assistance from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 48,644 participants were screened in Narayanganj, Cumilla, Mymensingh and Rangpur to measure their blood pressure, height and weight to calculate hypertension status and the body mass index for the study.
According to the study, the prevalence of hypertension is higher among men (24 percent) than women (22 per cent). Also, about 14 per cent of people are at higher risk of becoming hypertensive.
Among the campaign participants, the prevalence of obesity is 8 percent, while almost 28 percent of participants are overweight. The prevalence of obesity was higher for female participants (10 percent) compared to male participants (7 percent).
The campaigners will implement the health project in 12 city corporations of the country with an aim to enhance the capacity of the city corporation health force to prioritise public health issues.
Through the project, they have also introduced a new cadre of 'Public Health Epidemiologists' into the city corporation health department as a first step in addressing an unmet public health leadership need.
In addition to hypertension and obesity screening, the project also carried out public health programmes addressing key public health issues like malnutrition, dengue awareness, waste segregation and maternal, newborn and child health activities.     -bdnews24.com


