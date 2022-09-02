BIWTA restores navigability of 2,340km waterways in 10yrs

Country's around 2,340km of waterways was restored by spending some Tk 1,617.02 crore in last 10 years in spite of various obstacles including the recent Covid-19 pandemic saving more than Tk300 crore.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has implemented the restoration work of the waterways under different projects. Though the government took up a 10-year project in July 2012 at a cost of Tk 1,923 crore to develop a total of 2,386km of waterways by 2021, the BIWTA has successfully completed 98 per cent work by June this year, according to the relevant BIWTA officials.

The government had taken up the dredging projects to restore country's 53 important rivers in two phases to increase their navigability thereby keeping the waterways navigable round the year.

The main objective of the project was to bring the country's inland waterways and ferry routes suitable for smooth movement of ferries, passenger launches, cargoes and other vessels round the year.

During the period, the BIWTA removed a total of 1,030.95 lakh cubic meters of silts against its target of removing 1103.85 lakh cubic meters under the first phase of restoration of 24 important rivers' project and brought 2340km waterways navigable.

The rivers under the project are -- Mongla Ghashiakhali Channel (MG Channel), Khogdon, Laukathi, Bhola Nala, Kirtonkhola, Titas, Surma, Baulai, Natun Nadi, Rakti, Raksha Nala, Mogra, Kangsha, Bhogai-Kangsha, Buri, Ichamati, Karnatali, Palrodi, Dhaleswari, Kaliganga, Madhumati, Bhairab, Atrai, Dudhkumar, Old Brahmaputra and Arial Kha.

Talking to this correspondent on Wednesday, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq said, "At least 600 religious and educational institutions like primary schools, madrasha, mosques, temples, graveyards and play grounds were developed and over 6,500 acre of non-agricultural lands were turned into agricultural lands by utilising the dredge materials."

Besides, 12 sheltering centres for landless people were also developed with the dredge spoils, he added.

"We have finally completed first phase and now working for second phase, which already started in Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions. Gradually we will able to restore 10,000km of waterways before 2030 as the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina committed. Water vessels could move in all weather in the restored rivers that completed by the authority," he said in reply to a query.

He said that about Tk300 crore out of total project cost of Tk1923 crore so far been saved from the project, which is a big success of the BIWTA. BIWTA Additional Chief Engineer (Dredging) Saidur Rahman said, "The project was undertaken as many of the country's waterways have been suffering from lack of navigability with most of the rivers losing their capacity to contain water because of heavy siltation and construction of illegal structures on the riverbeds."

He said the MG Channel became totally inoperative in 2011 but it was opened for operation in 2015 after the completion of dredging. Now, 8-14 feet long draft vessels are frequently operating in the MG Channel, Saidur Rahman said, adding that the channel water reaches 12 feet during low-tide and 20 feet during high tide.

BIWTA has built a stadium on 12 acres of 'khash' land by filling it with dredged materials in Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh district.

"Besides, a playground has also been built in Cumilla's Ramchandrapur with dredged materials. We have developed 50km long roads through dredge materials for the people in different areas," he added.

The production of crops, ducks, fish and trading on waterways have been increased after the completion the dredging work, Saidur Rahman said, further adding that farmers are now using river waters round the year for irrigation purposes.

Transportation of goods and other trades are cheaper than highways, he said, adding that the waterways would help reduce pressure and traffic jam in highways.

