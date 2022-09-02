Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 held for operating online gambling site Betwinner

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent 

The Criminal Investigation Department(CID) arrested three agents of Betwinner, an online betting website, on charges related to gambling, which is banned in Bangladesh.
The CID made the arrests in Cumilla's Chauddagram on Wednesday night. The suspects are Abu Bakr Siddique, 30, Abdullah Al Awal, 26, and Md Toraf Hossain, 37.
Rezaul Masud, a special superintendent of police at CID, said at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday that CID's Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management Branch found the suspect's involvement in betting operations.
Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has recently been criticised for signing an advertisement deal with Betwinner's news portal. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board had threatened to end his career, Shakib said he had cancelled the deal.
CID's Rezaul said the three suspects smuggled up to Tk 40 million out of Bangladesh in the past four months. Citing them, he said Betwinner has 10 agents in Bangladesh. The agents receive commission from Betwinner.
Although most betting and gambling sites are blocked in Bangladesh, the users registered on and logged in to Betwinner through VPN software, Rezaul said.
The users paid for betting through mobile financial services. The agents then convert the money to cryptocurrency Binance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CID asked to further probe case against Barkat, Rubel
23pc of urban population suffers from hypertension: Study
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed
BIWTA restores navigability of 2,340km waterways in 10yrs
3 held for operating online gambling site Betwinner
Father placed on one-day remand
Commuters in the city faced a terrible traffic jam
WB to finance CPA breakwater, channel dredging at Tk 4,000cr for Bay Terminal


Latest News
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen
JaPa seeks to remove ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament
Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral
Afif , Mosaddek power Bangladesh to 183
Jahalam gets Tk 5 lakh compensation from BRAC Bank
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
BNP to form commission to identify Zia's killers: Fakhrul
President prorogues parliament
Speakers stress positive actions to eliminate gender discrimination
Most Read News
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser
Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China
BNP-police clash leaves one dead in Narayanganj
PM’s upcoming India visit
Positive sides of energy savings measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft