Father placed on one-day remand

Shahin Alam, father of Sanjana Mosaddik, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from 12th storied building at Dakkhinkhan in the capital, was placed on a one-day remand on Thursday.

Sanjana Mosaddika was a student of seventh semester at English Department at BRAC University.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shuvra Chakrabarty passed the remand order after sub Inspector Rezia Khatun of Dakkhinkhan Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the father before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand.

The metropolitan magistrate later placed Shahin Alam on one-day remand after hearing both sides.

A team of RAB arrested Shahin Alam from Gafargaon in Mymensingh on early Wednesday afternoon as he went into hiding after Sanjana's suicide.

According to family sources, Sanjana was beaten up by his father several times and she filed a general diary with Dakkhinkhan Police Station earlier.On August 27, she jumped from the rooftop of a 12-storied building at Mollartek in Dakkhinkhan and succumbed to her injuries. Her body was recovered at about 7:00pm on that day.

At night on that day, Sanjana's mother Umme Salma Moni filed a case accusing Sanjana's father for instigating her to commit the suicide.

Police said they got a 'suicidal note' from the spot.












