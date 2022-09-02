Video
WB to finance CPA breakwater, channel dredging at Tk 4,000cr for Bay Terminal

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 1: The World Bank is interested to finance the construction of breakwater and dredging channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal that may cost around Tk 4,000 crore.
According to CPA sources, more than 1,600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.
In this connection, an eleven member technical expert team of WB will arrive in Chattogram on September 4 to visit the site of the project. The team is expected to stay in Chattogram till September12. The team will hold meetings with CPA officials and visit the project site at Halishahar area.
Meanwhile, the government has already approved the appointment of a German joint venture as the consultant for the construction of a breakwater and channel dredging work at the proposed Bay Terminal.
The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) approved the CPA's proposal to appoint a joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua of Germany, as the consultant for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal Construction Project at Tk 51.30 crore on August 3.
The German consultancy firm will conduct a feasibility study and detail drawings and designs on that part of the construction, and later, it will also monitor the construction work.
Besides, nearly 1,000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.
The proposed Bay terminal will also develop the deepest ever navigational channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.
CPA sources said, the WB is now interested to finance the both breakwater, reclamation of land and the navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay Terminal has been estimated at around Tk 4,000 crore.
It is expected that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2023. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin next year and expected to be completed in 2027.
The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.
Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the Bay Terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chattogram Export Processing Zone.
It may be mentioned that the CPA had taken up a project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013 last.
Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).


