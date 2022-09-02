Video
AL to gear up field level politics ahead of nat’l elections

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Since the month of mourning is over now the ruling Awami League (AL) will gear up its field level politics as well as try to control the field of politics. Leaders and activists of AL including all associates and front organisations will remain active across the country targeting the next general election as part of their preparation.
According to AL insiders, as more announcement of movement comes from the opposition camp especially from BNP, Awami League will be more active in field politics. Specially, Chhatra League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and other organs of the party will try their utmost to occupy the field politics.
If any type of clash and mayhem will occur with opposition forces then law enforcement agencies will handle it. At this moment, AL does not want to use law enforcement agencies directly. Rather, it wants to do politics strategically countering the opposition's politics and policy, sources said.
Awami League will keep the party leaders and activists more active than the police to keep the opposition under control. Besides, the partymen will highlight the government achievements to the countrymen through their activities and programmes.
Regarding the party strategy in field level politics AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "We will increase grassroots people's involvement in field level politics. Field level leadership will be created from the popular, honest and bold leaders and activists of the party and those were beside party in bad times. To get people's mandate we don't want to keep any doubt. We are hopeful that people will vote for us like before to keep the trend of development and progress of the country uninterrupted."
"People don't like any kind of backwardness. To march forward people's first choice is Awami League," he added.
The AL Joint General Secretary termed BNP's movement and their 'Take back Bangladesh' slogan as 'Go back Pakistan and Afghanistan'. He said, "The party (BNP) again wants to rule the country Pakistani style. They want to use the soil as safe haven of militants. They want to take the country backward."
Bahauddin Nasim also said, "Tarique Rahman wants to be flute player of Hamelin by sitting beside the River Temps. But, the reality is that human will not respond even a single mouse will respond to the flute of the flute player of Hamelin who is playing his flute from seven thousand miles away."
Regarding party politics, AL Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain said they are always in field of politics. He said, "We are in field, in house and parliament. We are moving house to house, street to street and we are moving upazila to upazila and district to district. We are strengthening party and people to develop democracy and to develop constitution. Election will be held under the constitution. No one will be allowed to torn the constitution. If BNP tries to make anarchism then people will come forward to resistant them."
Regarding BNP's blame of using police force against their movement, Ahmed Hossain said, "Police is not a force of a certain party. it is a people's force. They work for people to keep discipline across the country."
If police sees any instability then they try to make a stable situation for the betterment of people, he added.
Meanwhile, according to AL's policy-making sources, Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will focus on party activities after her visit to India. In this case, a meeting of the working committee of the party will be called at the beginning. In that meeting, efforts will be started to bring back the expelled leaders and activists to reduce the conflict of grassroots and increase party strength.


