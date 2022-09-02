

Jute growers happy over fair price in Rajshahi

According to market sources, primarily growers became disappointed amid shortage of rainfall. But they are now happy for seeing good market for jute fibre.

Per maund new jute fibre is selling at Tk 2,600 to 32,000 at Nowhata, the largest jute market in Rajshahi District. The profit stands at Tk 1,000 to 1,500 per maund.

According to sources at the Department of Jute (DoJ)-Rajshahi, a total of 19,205 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jute cultivation this season. The target of jute farming was 14 thousand ha.

So far, 34 per cent of the jute fibre is marketed while the remaining jute will be marketed by mid-September.

Shariful Islam, a jute grower of Paba Upazila, said, the yielding has been lower due to lack of rainfall. He has got 27 maunds of jute fibre from his three bigha land.

Per maund jute fibre was sold at Tk 2,900 at Nowhata on Thursday. He has got a profit of Tk 40,000 from the sale of 27 maunds excluding costs.

Rashedul Islam Sumon, a jute trader at Nowhata, said, the new jute has started to appear, and the price is also quite good.

