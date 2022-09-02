Video
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Home Countryside

Three people electrocuted in three districts

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Rajshahi and Laxmipur, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
HAZIGANJ, CHANDPUR: A sexagenarian man was electrocuted in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 60, a resident of Betiapara Village in the upazila. He was owner of a poultry farm.
Family members said Rafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while working at his farm.
He was rescued in a critical condition and taken to a local doctor where he was declared dead.
An unnatural death case was filed in this regard, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Zobair Syed.
RAJSHAHI: A man was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Afzal Hossain, 35, son of Abdus Sattar Mandal, a resident of Kulibari Village in the upazila. He had a cosmetics shop at Bhabaniganj New Market He had started dish business recently.
Local sources said Afzal went to Bilbari Moholla under Bhabaniganj Municipality in the evening to provide dish connection to a customer.
At one stage of working on the settlement of the connection, Afzal came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body, said Bagmara Fire Service Station Mehedi Hasan.
Bagmara PS OC Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint is received from them.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
LAXMIPUR: A minor child was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Afiya Akhter, 2, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Laharkandi area under Lakshmipur Municipality.
It was learnt that Afiya came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while she was playing behind their house, which left her critically injured.
Later on, the family members rescued her and rushed to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


