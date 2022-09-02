Video
Home Countryside

Teenage boy ‘beaten to death’ over gambling

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Sept 1: A teenage boy was hacked to death allegedly by his friend in  Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The victim was Rifat Miah, 17, son of Ashraf Hossain, a resident of Bolardia Village in the upazila.
Locals said Rifat and his friend Rahat were locked in fight in the evening at one stage of altercation over gambling.
Later, Rahat went to Rifat's house and started beating him at night, leaving him injured.
Family members took him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated        further.
Rifat succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge of Sarishabari Police Station Mohammad Mohobbat Ali.


