Friday, 2 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Patients deprived of proper treatment at Ramgati Upazila Health Complex

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Riaz Mahmud Binu

Ramgati Upazila Health Complex in Laxmipur District. photo: observer

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Sept 1: Patients are deprived of proper healthcare services at 31-bed Ramgati Upazila Health Complex of the district due to lack of necessary physicians and manpower.
The health complex is equipped with operation theatre (OT) and modern tools. But despite its machinery fitness, no minor or major operation is done in the hospital. Only one-two normal delivery cases are attended.
The less healthcare service of the hospital has developed business facilities for private clinics and hospital in its adjacent areas. After being disappointed in the hospital, healthcare seekers resort to such private options. About one lakh people of the upazila are suffering.
The present working staff of the hospital included one junior consultant out of total four posts, 11 doctors of total 21, 13 nurses of total 22, one MLS of total five, one ward boy of total three, no OT boy of total two, no Aya, no security guard of total two, two cleaners of total five. The gardener post is vacant.
The sanitation condition is very deplorable. Cleaning is irregular. Admitted patients in wards are suffering from foul smell.
A visit found representatives of medicine companies along with outdoor patients in queue. The queue of drug representatives is longer than those of patients.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, deprived patients said, it needs bribe for being pushed in injection while money receipt is not issued for tests. Also necessary medicine is not provided, and patients have to purchase prescribed medicines from the outside.
Irregularities in food supply in the hospital were reported in mass media for more than one time. But irregularities are going on like before. Still only egg curry is provided frequently at noon and night time while bread and banana as breakfast in the morning; sometimes farmed pungus fish curry is given to patients at lunch. Also the lunch is not supplied timely.
"On Friday noon and night we were given only eggs," said fever patient Badsha Alam from Karamatia Chourasta area. On the previous day noon, a pungus fish piece was given," he added.
Many alleged, even minor case patients are referred to other hospitals. The patient data board is not updated regularly. All laboratory activities are done through outside manpower.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr. Golam Sarwar said, patients' allegations about manpower shortage are considered, and the matter has been informed to the authorities concerned. "We're trying to provide our highest services," the RMO added.
Health and Family Planning Officer of the upazila Dr. Kamonashish Mazumdar said, "We're facing problem in providing treatment because of manpower crisis."
When asked about food quality, he said how food can be provided three times at Tk 120-125?
But, he added, the service quality has improved now than before. Other problems will be inquired, he maintained.


