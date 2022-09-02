RUET celebrates 19th founding anniversary

RAJSHAHI, Sept 1: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) celebrated "University Day" marking its 19th founding anniversary on Thursday.

The day's programme began in the morning with releasing balloons and festoons followed by hoisting of the national flag and the university flag.

Vice-Chancellor of the university professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain inaugurated the day-long programmes.

Various programmes like tree plantation, poster presentation and special prayers for the peace of the country and nation were also arranged on the occasion of the day.

Registrar Professor Selim Hossain, Students Welfare Director Professor Rabiul Awal, Planning and Development Director Professor Dr Farooq Hossain, and Civil Engineering Department Professor Jaglul Sadat were present at the programme, among others.













