UNO of Nababganj Upazila in Dinajpur Animesh Soume, as the chief guest, opening the OMS programme at Mostafizur Rahman (Diamond) point in TNT intersection area on Thursday morning. OC Ferdaus Wahid, Upazila Food Controller Md Halimur Rahman, and Vice-Chairperson of the Upazila Parishad Parul Begum were also present at that time. photo: observer