OMS rice sale begins in districts

Rice sale under government's Open Market Sale (OMS) began in different districts of the country on Thursday to help feed the poor at a lower price.

GAIBANDHA: A simple function organized by the Department Food (DF) was held in front of Public Library and Club of the town here in the morning around 10 am with district controller of food Antara Mollik in the chair.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman formally inaugurated a centre of OMS programme here through cutting a red tape as the chief guest, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam and Research Director of the DF Haziqul Islam were present as special guests.

A total of 25 sale centres have been set up in the district. Of them, 9 centres were set up in the district town, sources said.

Each of the consumers is allowed to purchase at best 5kg of rice from the centre, and the price of per kg of rice has been fixed at Tk 30, said an official of the department.

On the opening day, it was found that many poor men and women were purchasing rice from the outlet standing in long queue.

When contacted, District Controller of Food Antara Mollik said the programme would continue the programme till starting the harvest of Aman paddy of the current season.

Monitoring and supervising by the officials have been geared up in the district so that any dealers cannot sell the OMS rice in black markets, she also said.

PABNA: OMS rice selling at Tk 30 per kg was opened in the district. DC Biswas Rasel Hosain inaugurated the OMS service at a function jointly organized by the DF and district administration.

Md Kamruzzaman, deputy secretary of the Food Ministry, attended the function as the chief guest.

Among others, SP Akbar Ali Munsi, Additional DC Afroza Aktar, Pourashava Mayor Shariuddin Prodhan, Upazila Chairman Mosraf Hossain, District Food Controller Mohammad Tanvir Rahman, and other officials and local leaders were present at the inaugural function.

Each TCB card holder will get five kg rice twice in a month at Tk 30 per kg.

A total of 172 OMS sale centres have been opened in nine upazilas of the district for TCB card holders for purchasing rice without any hassle.

RAJSHAHI: OMS based rice sale at Tk 30 per kg was opened in the division. It was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah as the chief guest at a function held on Haragram Union Parishad Complex and in Naohata Pourashava in Paba Upazila of the district.

TCB cardholders will be given 5kg rice twice in a month at Tk 30 per kg while common people having TCB cards will be given the same amount of rice against NID cards.

Divisional Commissioner Zafarullah said, the humanitarian programme has been adopted across the country considering the difficulties of the consumers as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional Secretary to the Food Ministry Dr Salma Momtaz, Regional Controller of Food Faruque Hossain Patwary, Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil, District Food Controller Dildar Mahmud and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lasmi Chakma were present at the opening function.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A total of 2,800 low-income families of Baraigaram Upazila in the district will get rice at Tk 30 per kilogram (kg) under the OMS five days a week.

District Awami League (AL) President Professor Abdul Kuddus, MP, inaugurated the rice distribution activities at Razzaque crossing at Baraigram municipality.

Boraigram Food Controller Afroza Khatun, Food Inspector Ruhul Amin, Bonpara food warehouse official Abdul Mannan and local AL leaders were present on the occasion.

The OMS rice will be provided in Baraigram and Bonpara municipalities by three and four dealers respectively. Each dealer can sell two metric tons of rice a day. A person will get five kilograms every day.

The activities will be run in five months- September, October, November, March and April. Lower and middle income families can get that rice from Sunday to Thursday from designated dealers. Besides, the people who holds TCB family card can receive the OMS rice.













