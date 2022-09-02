Two killed in road mishaps

A college girl and a minor boy have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Sylhet and Mymensingh, on Tuesday.

SYLHET: A college girl was killed in a road accident in Zakiganj of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Akhter, 18, daughter of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Jalalabad Village in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader of Lutfur Rahman School and College in the area.

It was learnt that a Sylhet-bound speedy bus from Zakiganj hit the girl in Atgram Station area in the afternoon while she was walking on the side of the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Zakiganj Police Station (PS) Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MYMENSINGH: A minor boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The incident took place in Darilla Bazar area on the Nandail-Tarail regional road under Rajgati Union in the upazila at around 12pm.

The deceased was identified as Rifat, 3, son of Sharif Mia, a resident of Borail Village under Rajgati Union.

Local sources said Sharif's eldest son Lalon Mia, 7, is sick. Sharif along with his wife and younger son Rifat was taking Lalon to Dhaka from the house for better treatment.

On their way, a brick-laden trolley hit an auto-rickshaw carrying them in Darilla Bazar area at noon, which left Rifat dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to Tarail Upazila Health Complex.

Nandail Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman Akanda confirmed the incident.












