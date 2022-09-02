Video
New TV building opens in Natore

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 1: A new building for the television sub-station in the district has been opened.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP, also Joint General Secretary of Awami League (AL), inaugurated the building on Tuesday.
After opening, the minister said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman opened the sub-station in 1974. Then television programmes were telecast in a short measurement, he added.  
Now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made a lot of change to the ground of the sub-station, he further said.
She has set up a complete sub-station in every divisional town including Rajshahi, the minister added
From now-on, local programmes will be broadcast from here in full time, so that the local performers can get encouraged and can display merit in their respective fields, the minister                maintained.
He said, leaders and activists of AL will stand beside people to save their life and properties if any destructive activities are done on the high ways by BNP.
The new building has been built at Tk 2.2 crore by the Public Works Department.


