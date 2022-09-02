Video
Friday, 2 September, 2022
Countryside

15 lakh Patuakhali people yet to get Padma Bridge benefits

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

A view of the ferry service at Boga-Chargarabadi point of the Lohalia River. photo: observer

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 1: About 15 lakh people of Dashmina, Galacipa and Bauphal upazilas of the district are yet to start getting benefits of the Padma multi-purpose bridge in the absence of a bridge at Boga-Chargarabadi point of the Lohalia River.
With opening of the Padma bridge, people of south-western districts have got rid of hassles of ferry services. But people of these three upazilas under Patuakhali District are still making their communications with Dhaka and Chattogram via ferry.   
Before opening of the Padma bridge, a bridge was supposed to be constructed at the point.
The Lohalia River is the border indicator of the district's Bauphal and Dumki upazilas. It is located in the middle of these two upazilas.
While talking with this correspondent, locals in these upazilas said, their benefits from the Padma Bridge have been struck up at the ferry ghat.  
A visit to the Boga-Chargarabadi point, gateway of these three upazilas, found passengers waiting for hours frequently because of ferry shortages. In many times, they have to wait for three/four hours due to technical defect of ferry services or strong tide that sinks the ferry ghat pontoon and the approach road.
In such situation, inter-district passengers wait in transports. But local passengers at district and divisional levels, in a compelling condition, get down, taking their goods or baggage in hands or on head, to be ferried with risk. They reach their respective destinations on alternative paths. In this case, children, women, old men and patients suffer mostly.
Besides, patient-carrying ambulances, government and private vehicles fall into disarray.
A by-road passenger Md Sohel, who is going to Dashmina from Dhaka, said, "After passing Padma Bridge it took me about four hours to pass 200 kilometre (km) path to come to Boga ferry ghat from Sayedabad Bus Stand in the capital (Dhaka).
But it took me about three hours to pass only 28 km road stretching from Boga to Dashmina due to delay at the ferry ghat."
Ashikur Rahman Rapan, general secretary of Galacipa Upazila Juba League, said, "We are grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for constructing the Padma Bridge. But to get full benefits of the bridge, there is no alternative to constructing the Boga bridge."
A lecturer of Dashmina Government Abdur Rashid Talukdar College Akanda MBS Biplob said, with the construction of the Padma Bridge the door of development in the south-western region has been opened. If the Boga bridge raised, these three upazilas will be linked with the highway. Students in these three upazilas studying in Barishal University and in Patuakhali Science and Technology University can attend classes from their houses. Boga bridge is the long demand of about 15 lakh people in these       upazilas.
Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD)-Patuakhali Md Kamrul Hasan, over mobile phone, said, a team was supposed to inspect the Boga point in 2020. But amid Covid-19 situation, the inspection team couldn't come. RHD authorities can tell about the progress of constructing the bridge, he added.


