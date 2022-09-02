Video
All in RSS are 'not bad': Mamata

Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP, Congress react

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: A veritable political 'storm in a tea cup' has arisen over TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's assertions on Wednesday that all in the RSS were "not bad" and there are many who "do not support BJP". While the AIMIM, Congress and CPM on Thursday attacked her for what they saw as opportunism on Banerjee's part, the BJP said it did not need certificates from her.
The RSS, instead of commenting on her left-handed praise, pointed to Bengal's record of political violence and asked for corrective measures.
The sharpest attack came from the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who on Thursday said that "in 2003 too, she had called RSS 'patriots', (and) in turn Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh had called her     Durga".
Owaisi, whose party failed to win a single seat including Muslim majority constituencies in Bengal in the last assembly elections where it positioned itself as opposed to both TMC and BJP, said sarcastically "hope TMC's 'Muslim faces' praise her for her honesty and consistency".    -ZEE NEWS



